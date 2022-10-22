If you walk around the city of Corbin or drive through downtown, most likely you will notice individuals or groups of people wandering or looking for shelter. There are homeless people all over the city of Corbin right before our eyes. For instance, one night this week I woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of my dog barking outside. I looked outside and saw a homeless woman going through my trash cans. I asked if I could help her; she said she was looking for something to eat because she was very hungry. I offered to give her food and drinks and she was so relieved. This made me feel blessed, but I also felt sorry for the woman that was so desperate to be dumpster diving as she called it. She explained to me that she “dumpster dives” weekly when people set their garbage cans out for pick up the next day. The homelessness in Corbin could be a big problem if we don’t act on it.
Late this summer, my brother and I met a homeless man right down from our street while walking our dog. He was living in a gazebo with his dog; he was very polite and only asked us if we had any dog food to spare. We helped him by giving him food, water, soap, and dog food for his dog; he was so grateful to feed his dog and have food for himself and soap. There are also people that live in tents in the woods behind my church. Our church had helped them by giving food, water, and clothing. Another situation is the alleys in town, homeless people are camping there during the late-night hours; we witnessed this while walking this summer. The woods next to the old Taco Bell had a community of homeless people living there in tents which anyone could see if driving by the area.
With the influx of homelessness in our area, I wonder if these people have made a few poor choices? Is it drugs coming off of I-75? Maybe the government has created this lifestyle? Either way, I doubt this is the lifestyle they are choosing to live, rather it is where they are and they need more than a hot meal or a one night hotel stay to overcome it. Local organizations and churches are wonderful sources to assist when people need an electric bill paid or emergency funds for medicine, etc. We have local churches that offer hotel stays during the winter months and hot meals daily, we’ve had homeless shelters in our area which end up closing for some reason. I believe there has to be more to help the homeless than what we are doing in our small town of Corbin.
I am all for helping people; most of us could probably be in their shoes if our families went a month or so without a job or our families were hit with unexpected bad luck. I don’t have the answers to helping the homeless, I just know it is a growing issue here which will not be fixed overnight. Corbin is full of compassionate people and church organizations willing to help others. However, until we can assist them with a job providing a steady income and a place to live, those who are homeless and want to have a better life will not be able to and the crisis will continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.