In 2016, Grace Health bought the Corbin bowling alley, leaving the Corbin Bowling Team with nowhere to practice. As a result, the team was only able to practice once a week. Not only did the high school team suffer, but the community did as well. Corbin needs back their bowling alley because their school team relies on it and the city needs more recreational centers.
First off, a bowling alley has become an essential need in Corbin. The Corbin Bowling Team must drive to Tennessee just to practice. By getting a bowling alley, the bowling team would improve financially and physically. The bowling team is the only Corbin sports team that does not have somewhere to practice in Kentucky. A bowling alley would give the growing team more practice time.
Next, a bowling alley could become a place for people to socialize. The old bowling alley was a place where people could sit and talk. People would go daily to eat the food served at the bowling alley. The vast majority of Corbin has had parties and other events at the old bowling alley.
Lastly, Corbin is a growing town, and a bowling alley would increase the growth of our town dramatically. If Corbin had a bowling alley, Corbin could become less rural and more urban. With the closest bowling alley being in Richmond, it would bring people from other places like Gray, Barbourville, and even Williamsburg.
There are not that many things people can do for entertainment here. Being in a small town such as Corbin, there aren’t leisure places on every block. We have a few like the movie theater, record shop, ice cream shop, and even a place to paint ceramics but no place for the bowlers. We must get a bowling alley!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.