Many people, despite the facts, seem to believe that electric cars are all around better than gas cars when that is just not the case. Electric cars are not as good or as environmentally friendly as they seem.
First of all, according to ecojungle.net, “the lithium mines, used to make batteries for the cars, destroys the soil structure and leads to unstable water table reproduction, in the end it leaves the soil dry and exposes ecosystems to the risk of extinction.” That just doesn’t seem better for the environment than a normal gas car. According to midland.edu, “in 2016 one mining company was responsible for 211.3 million metric tons of carbon emissions in that year alone.”
Secondly, fueling up your car to get back on the road is another problem. The ability stop for 10 minutes to get gas and then be back on the road seems to be way more efficient than having to stop for at least 20 to 30 minutes at a supercharger — or even worse seven to eight hours for a wall charger — just to be able to charge your car and get back on the road. A trip from say Kentucky to Florida, around a 10-hour trip, could end up almost doubling in time.
Lastly, the parts that are available for these cars are not that readily available, and when the owner of the car does find them they will end up paying a arm and a leg to get the parts just to get the car back on the road, Also, it takes specialized mechanics to work on those cars which is also more money you will have to pay for labor cost. All around, electric cars are going to cost more while being less efficient.
All in all, electric cars are not as good or environmentally friendly as they seem because they take longer to charge up then a conventional car getting gas, and they are much more expensive than your normal gasoline powered car.
