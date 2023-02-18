February is National Cancer Prevention Month, and while preventive testing should remain top of mind year-round, this month is a good reminder to schedule preventive screenings for cancers. Early detection is key to successful treatment of cancer.
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. and affects one in five people, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Unlike other cancers, there are visible signs of skin cancer if you know what to look for. You should perform skin checks at home once a month, keeping an eye on any irregularities, including spots that change quickly or do not heal.
If your risks of developing skin cancer are high, you should get a clinical exam each year. A good rule of thumb is this: If something is new, changing, or unusual about your skin, schedule an exam with your primary care provider. In Kentucky, the rates of lung cancer are among the highest in the nation. The commonwealth leads the nation in lung cancer deaths for men and women. Symptoms for this type of cancer usually don’t appear until the disease has advanced, but screenings could play an important role in fighting the disease.
A low-dose CT lung cancer screening can catch the disease in its earliest stages and has proved to reduce the risk of death by up to 20 percent. Current or former heavy smokers between ages 55 and 80, those who have quit smoking in the last 15 years, may be eligible for the low-dose CT scan. Your primary care provider can help you to schedule a low-dose screening.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women; however, breast cancer deaths have decreased steadily over the last several decades thanks, in large part, to an increase in early detection. Breast cancer screenings include self-exams, clinical breast examinations, and mammography – a type of X-ray specifically designed to view irregularities in the breast.
Most breast exams usually coincide with another preventive screening – an annual cervical exam. This screening is conducted through a Pap smear and helps detect cancer in its earliest stages when it’s most treatable. A gynecologist can perform the cervical cancer exam and clinical breast exam, as well as connect women with mammography screening.
Colon cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. Regular age-appropriate screenings can find early signs of potential cancer by identifying polyps or abnormal growths on the colon, which can lead to colorectal cancer.
Screenings such as a colonoscopy, recommended starting at age 45 for most adults, can detect polyps before they become cancerous. Cancerous polyps may not cause external symptoms. Screenings may be recommended at a younger age for those who may have a family history of the disease.
Men should consider having a regular screening for prostate cancer, which is slow to develop and occurs primarily in older men. If you’re 50 or older, you should get annual screenings for prostate cancer. Symptoms such as urinary problems may not appear in the early stages of the disease, but tests like the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test or digital rectal exam can help to diagnose this type of cancer earlier when treatment is more successful.
In all cancers, early detection is critical to successful treatment and long-term survival. Start this year off strong during National Cancer Prevention Month and check with your primary care provider to determine which regular cancer screenings should be part of your health care routine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.