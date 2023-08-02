My experience with The Times-Tribune has been challenging, yet a growing opportunity.
Throughout my internship with the Times, I’ve been pushed outside of my comfort zone from the very beginning.
On my second day, I traveled to Williamsburg for a monthly Whitley County Fiscal Court meeting. Prior to that day, I had never heard of Fiscal Court. And there I was in the courtroom, thinking to myself, “What am I supposed to do here?”
Nevertheless, I was able to write a story about Whitley County security officers asking to increase their wages. It was a confidence booster.
From the beginning, the tone was set. I had to work diligently on covering and developing quality stories — despite them being outside of my comfort zone, initial understanding, or interest.
That’s where my mindset has grown through these journalistic endeavors, being reminded to remove my personal biases in pursuit of truth and to give the public information properly.
Slowly, I was building my confidence while being pushed outside of my boundaries.
I wrote an article on my experience at Van Hook Falls and it’s one of my favorites because I had the opportunity to do something that I enjoy, which is hiking. Trekking 6.4-miles deep into the Daniel Boone National Forest was difficult, but it was more exciting than anything.
In Corbin, I enjoyed interviewing local artists performing at Pickin’ at The Park this summer because they were always kind, grateful, and eager to get their names out there.
Another good experience was interviewing an old friend, Brian Britton, the owner of Brian’s Sports Cards Corner in Corbin. Britton and I spent roughly two hours talking about his business, experiences, and sports.
The people that I have met in my time covering stories have been the most gratifying experience for me. Whether it’s speaking to musicians, business owners, promoters, chefs, or farmers; everyone has a story to share and people are thankful to be heard.
Moving forward in my career, I will remember my experiences at the Times-Tribune as an opportunity to meet others, grow as a journalist and as a person.
I’m grateful for being given the chance to intern with the Times.
