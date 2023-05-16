My name is Isaiah Pinto. I’m 19 years old from Burnside, Kentucky, interning with the KPA (Kentucky Press Association) at The Times-Tribune this summer.
My interest in journalism started at a young age, from as early as elementary school. I noticed a strong liking for writing and a love for sports.
Years later as a freshman in high school, I began publishing sports articles as a 15-year-old for Abstract Sports. As a writer for Abstract Sports, I was given an outlet to cover professional and collegiate football, basketball, and baseball.
From there I mustered the courage to start a sports podcast with a childhood friend. Although the podcast was short lived due to the COVID shutdown, it allowed me to explore another avenue of sports coverage.
I’m a sports journalism major at the University of Kentucky, and next semester will embark on my sophomore year. At Kentucky, I became a sports reporter and photographer for the Kentucky Kernel, which is a student led newspaper.
After one year with the Kentucky Kernel, I’ve covered UK sports such as football, baseball, women’s basketball, volleyball, and softball.
While at the Kentucky Kernel, they advertised for KPA summer internships — subsequently, leading me to land a position here at The Times Tribune where I’ll be learning to cover news and features as well.
Another area of journalism I’ve encountered is broadcasting. At Kentucky, I secured a student job with the SEC (Southeastern Conference) Network working with live production crews at UK sports games in Lexington.
Ultimately, my dream is having a long career in multi-media journalism covering professional sports.
