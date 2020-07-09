Remember when some of us naively thought the heat of summertime would magically kill the coronavirus. As if the sun’s rays would become magic little wands spinning around casting down spells onto the nasty virus. We thought that, right?
Well it’s pushing 90 degrees outside, is hotter than a two dollar pistol and the number of coronavirus cases in Kentucky just set a new record Tuesday, beating the old one by more than 15 percent. I do love the sun, but it sure hasn’t been the superhero I dreamed up.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday Gov. Beshear said there were at least 17,519 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 371 new cases. And while the Tri-County once seemed to be existing in some type of beautiful bubble, largely free of it all, an outbreak has now creeped in our mountains and is taking our storytellers, our living history lessons.
So I suppose if there were ever a time, it is now.
But you don’t want to wear a mask, you think contact tracing is a conspiracy, you aren’t even sure the virus is real and you’re frustrated that life as you’ve always known it has been put on hold indefinitely. Are these things that you can relate to, or things that you’ve felt or perhaps heard others discuss?
I get it. I promise I do.
But I like to err on the side of caution. I’d rather be safe than sorry. And I really am just living day to day in my own hope filled vacuum assuming that by doing all the things, we’re going to come out on top. Because hope and common sense is what’s getting us all through this—it’s really all that ever does.
I rely on our local health departments a lot in my job and if you don’t follow them on social media or if you aren’t familiar with your local health department, I encourage you to get to know them and the services they offer. Not just during this pandemic but in daily life, our health departments are a huge asset to the community.
Each of them offer an abundance of services for all walks of life and they are a wealth of knowledge at our fingertips.
For example, last month the Laurel County Health Department posted this last month in regards to the definition “close contact.” For COVID-19, a close contact is defined as anyone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 48 hours before the person began feeling sick until the time the patient was isolated.
On Wednesday the Whitley County Health Department shared this information reminding individuals never to leave anyone in a hot car: High body temperature can cause permanent injury or even death. In 10 minutes, a car can heat up by 20 degrees. Rolling down a window does not keep a vehicle cool. Heatstroke deaths have happened even in vehicles parked in the shade and when outside temperatures were less than 80.
Along with their coronavirus press releases, they share a variety of topical information all the time. Sometimes I see suicide hotline numbers, smoking cessation guidance, dates and times for farmers markets and so much more. I’ve met a handful of the men and women who work in these facilities and I believe that if they don’t know how to help, you they will find someone who can.
Make sure you’re doing your part in this tricky pandemic. I don’t want to do the hard things either, but sometimes I must. And if you need help, just ask, there’s a wealth of resources available.
