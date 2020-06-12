This week my family and I have been celebrating my mammaw's 100th birthday by sharing our favorite memories of her.
Although she only lived to celebrate 98 of those with us in person, this week we've tried hard to honor the humble and loving life she gave to us. Saturday we will cry and laugh around a meal as we collectively reminisce about the strength and joy she brought to each of us.
Any given trip to Mammaw's was a time to relax, to sit a while, to enjoy the scenery, to learn where you came from and to talk about where you were headed. Likely when you arrived you'd find the matriarch of the family on a back porch swing sipping lemonade or perhaps coffee.
She didn't speak ill or ugly words about people, but she was frank, especially in her old age. Most of us agree she'd earned that.
Mammaw was always a playmate, to me and to all the babies.
Mammaw spoiled you, me and anyone who was good to her.
She always used the last of the biscuit dough to make initial biscuits for my cousins. She loved fried potatoes for breakfast, black coffee and reading the newspaper.
She slept with the windows open on hot summer nights. She fished in the pond and played catch in the back yard.
"About 20 years ago, I got up really early to go out to her house and learn to make pickles," my cousin Anita told me. "I was to be there at 8 a.m. I get there and she is pouring the brine in the last couple of jars. When I asked her why she didn't wait for me to teach me, she said, 'anyone can read a recipe and make pickles'."
The two proceeded to drink coffee, Mammaw telling her stories for nearly three hours.
Picking vegetables in the garden, my mammaw once told my cousin she was adopted because she didn't like to get dirt under her nails. It was expectation that you'd receive cases of canned green beans as Christmas gifts from her. If you got those, you were special.
You knew to mind Mammaw, she was a woman of work and respect, one look could make you sit up straight and tighten your lip. Although seems like my brother and I might have earned the swat of a hand and others the threat of a wooden spoon.
There is no question that she was the rock, always steady and loving everyone without condition. She had her own opinions, didn't voice them much and she never judged you for yours.
My Aunt Connie recalls a trip they took to Maui. She said my mammaw was simply amazed with the plant life there. She did love her plants. The very, very little I know about plants came from her. I bought an aloe plant this year to remind me of her and my cousin said she has violets now because of her.
Thanksgiving and Christmas traditions were made special thanks to her.
Unlike Mammaw though we all agree none of us are saving the bacon grease and we'll never think Long John Silver's has the best fish.
We miss you, Mammaw. You are irreplaceable.
Playing Scrabble, bird watching and back porch conversations will never be the same. But there are a million ways in which we will remember you. You're in all the thunderstorms, broccoli casseroles, quilt pieces and trips home.
You'll live on forever in our hearts.
Happy 100th birthday, Mammaw.
Angela Turner is a staff writer for The Times-Tribune. She can be reached at aturner@thetimestribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.