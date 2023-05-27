We’re not the first and certainly won’t be the last to encourage local citizens to “get out the vote.”
But we feel the message is worth repeating after last Tuesday’s Primary Election.
Statewide voter turnout was a dismal 14.45% with the Tri-County area reporting similar numbers — 13.43% for Knox, 15.13% for Laurel and14.27% for Whitley.
While the races for state constitutional offices may not seem as exciting as more local races (city, county, school board, etc.) or next year’s already hot presidential race, they are just as important — particularly the governor’s race.
With current Attorney General Daniel Cameron winning the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s quest for a second term, the race come November’s General Election somewhat mirrors that of four years ago when then-AG Beshear faced off with former Gov. Matt Bevin.
After a rather bruising Republican Primary, there’s no expectation that this portion of the campaign will get any easier. Through their disagreements over everything from pandemic policy to abortion, both Beshear and Cameron have proved to be fierce competitors.
Cameron has the backing of former President Donald Trump but Beshear’s latest approval rating stood at 63%. The race promises to be one of the most closely watched in the country.
We understand the fatigue that can result from negative campaigning but we strongly urge our readers to pay attention to the platforms, choose their candidates and vote this fall.
Voting has always been an important pillar for our democracy and with the advent of early voting, it’s never been easier in the commonwealth. Please do your part this November.
Opinions expressed in The Times-Tribune’s editorials are the consensus of the editorial board comprised of Publisher Mark Walker, Editor Janie Slaven and Staff Writer Christen Gibson.
