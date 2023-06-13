Congratulations are due to the Whitley County Colonels for their spectacular win in the state baseball championship game last Saturday.
The Colonels beat Shelby County 2-1 with an MVP performance by pitcher Grant Zehr, who served up a complete final game.
Sam Harp played a role in both runs scored.
Its not only the Colonels’ first-ever championship for the baseball program but also for the 13th Region as a whole. In fact, the last team from Eastern Kentucky to win the baseball title was Paintsville in 1990.
Whitley County’s history-making effort is worthy of all the accolades received from their send-off with a parade in downtown Williamsburg to their warm welcome home at their home field on Sunday afternoon.
Behind every great team is a great coach, and the Colonels’ certainly have one in Jeremy Shope. His tenure since 2018 has seen a steady climb for the team to this year’s pinnacle.
We’re proud to be among the many to offer congratulations to this outstanding team. We can hardly wait to see what happens in the 13th Region next year.
Opinions expressed in The Times-Tribune’s editorials are the consensus of the editorial board comprised of Publisher Mark Walker, Editor Janie Slaven and Staff Writer Christen Gibson.
