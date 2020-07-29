MILLS' MUSINGS: Hurry up and wait

They say good things come to those who wait. They also say the early bird gets the worm. I don’t know who they are, but they need to get together and get on the same page because all of these mixed messages are starting to give me whiplash.
If you do listen to what they say however, then you may have heard them say patience is a virtue. I’ve never been one for those who brag about their own virtue, and to be completely honest, I’ve never been one for patience.
Go ahead and attribute it to me being another millennial who has been spoiled by the instant-gratification society we’ve created for ourselves. Thanks to the tiny computers we carry in our pockets everyday, we can now access more information than ever before in only a moment’s notice. We can order our meals through an app and have dinner waiting for us at home all without ever having to actually interact with another human being.
With all the of instantaneous good technology brings us, it’s also made us even more impatient. We’re now annoyed by lines, delayed Amazon orders, and whenever Netflix interrupts our binge-watching just to make sure we’re okay.
While I too have been conditioned by this new, fast-paced, microwave era we find ourselves in, I’ve been an impatient brat pretty much my entire life. Back before the days of a streaming service checking on my well being, I used to get down-right mad whenever I would have to wait for just about anything.
I could probably pay a person way smarter than me a whole bunch of money just for them to tell me my impatience stems from me having control issues. Seeing as how I’ve gotten older and allegedly more mature, the only times I ever seem to grow impatient now is when I’ve done my part of whatever hypothetical situation is happening, and now have to wait on someone else.
It was worse when I was child, because as you know, when you’re a kid, you’re constantly having to wait for others to do things for you. This used to drive me crazy. I was perpetually the, “let me do it by myself” kid, and unfortunately I’ve carried some of that with me throughout the years.
I can still hear my dad saying “calm down, just relax” echoing in my head whenever I think something isn’t happening quite fast enough.
I make light of my impatience, but admittedly, it’s something that I’ve tried working on for a number of years now. I know that being that tightly-wound and always in such a hurry isn’t good for my health, or my psyche. I’ve tried reminding myself that sometimes the anticipation of something happening can actually be better than the thing itself.
When the coronavirus hit I was forced to wait, we all were, and we still are. We were forced to wait while health and government officials learned about COVID-19, something that’s ever evolving and changing even now. We then had to wait for the go ahead to re-open society, church house doors, and our places of business. Those business owners then had to wait for society to feel comfortable enough to reenter the world, although some were chomping at the bits. And although things are little more optimistic than they were two or three months ago, we still have to wait for a vaccine and for life to hopefully once again mirror, in some capacity, the way it used to be before the pandemic.
While we wait, if you ever grow tired of the waiting, just try to remind yourself that we’re all waiting right along with you. Also remember that it’s okay to be impatient, that we’re only human, and it’s natural to get frustrated when it seems that reigns of your life have been taken hold of by someone or something else.
Lastly I would say that in this fast-paced world that was forced to slow down, and is now trying to ramp back up again, try showing patience towards your neighbor. Not only do we need to cope with the lack of control and impatience we all have internally, we need to remember that the frustrations brought on by the world isn’t exclusive, and we’re all battling something in our way.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer at the Times-Tribune. You can contact him at jmills@thetimestribune.com.
