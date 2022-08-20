Never in my life have I had my rear-end kicked harder than it has in the last few weeks. I’m a hard worker and would even go as far as to call myself a workaholic. and I’ve been going nonstop for the past two months. Taking care of Mom, running errands for my minister, who happens to be my ex-husband, D., since I’m still working for him as a personal assistant when he needs me, explaining to my brother, Mick, that it is not feasible for me to drive an hour and a half every single night to Lexington to take care of his pets, and trying to write my next three novels. That’s not even mentioning how much time I spend with my pets.
You’d think this might run anyone down. But I had, so far, refused to let it run me down. My co-worker Nita often says being a reporter is not a 40-hour-a week job, and I wholeheartedly agree with her (even though we really need to keep it to about 40 hours a week). Keeping myself going nonstop is what keeps me motivated since I’m single and no longer obligated to entertain a house full of people—but I’ll get to that.
I’d been feeling run down earlier in the month. That Saturday, I took one look at my house, drank almost an entire pot of coffee before I began cleaning. and really, I needed to clean too because my 5-year-old rabbit, Cocoa, had just passed away.
It’s not easy when you lose a pet because they are like family, and I don’t have a lot of family close since my mom still lives in Irvine.
I’m the oldest of three. Mick is the middle child and lives in Lexington with his wife Heather, and the youngest George lives in Winchester with his wife, Kaitlin. The boys try to help Mom out but with Mick gearing up to go to London on a business trip and George busy being super programmer extraordinaire, it’s often left to me to make sure Mom has things like cigarettes, her meds, and to tend to her Hardee’s chicken tenders obsession.
I’d almost move her in with me, but she has yet to set foot in my house because she is deathly afraid of the color yellow. My kitchen is yellow. and until I paint my yellow kitchen a different color, she won’t come to my house, since she’s had a dream for years that she is going to die surrounded by the color. I almost started to go get the paint because I feel like the hysterical lady in the short story The Yellow Wallpaper by Charlotte Perkins Gilman every time I look at it, but then that run-down, exhausted feeling started coming back.
I was terrified that it was Covid at first. I had a headache, a low grade fever of 99.9 degrees, and sniffles and a runny nose galore starting the Sunday before last. I had a slight cough and I basically ended up laid up on my couch in my newly cleaned living room watching the rest of season 4 of Stranger Things. When that ended, I switched over to Becoming Elizabeth because I have a fascination with the Tudor family and I’ve watched all of the other shows before that one. It’s been a long time since I’ve just been able to sit down and binge watch a show from beginning to end, but I managed it this past weekend with Becoming Elizabeth.
I didn’t want to miss work on Monday because I’d already missed on Friday, but in the off chance of it being Covid, I let our editor know and drove to Trinity Family Health (I LOVE Rebecca Day, the nurse practitioner there—she’s a complete gem) to take the rapid test. It came back negative, and it puzzled me, because I felt so run down. But I worked from home for a few hours that day in the off-chance that it was Covid and just wasn’t showing up yet. I didn’t want to risk getting anyone else sick at work. They also did the panel for the longer test, gave me a home test, and told me to retest at home the next day.
So I did.
Twice.
And it was negative.
And then on Wednesday, because I was not about to miss another day of work with the NIBROC Festival going on, I called Trinity Family Health to check on my test results.
The stupid freaking common cold.
Which I have not had since 2018.
I’m telling myself that I’m lucky it wasn’t Covid. I’m vaccinated. It could have been much worse. The one and only time I was sick with Covid, my very slight asthma became mild asthma, and I now have an inhaler. The asthma is aggravated this very moment as I write because the stupid common cold has been making me cough.
D and I were talking on the phone when he realized how sick I was, and he wanted to check on me. It was then that he pointed something out.
I’m running to Irvine almost every week to take care of Mom when my brothers can’t even though they are closer to her. I’ve been worried sick about my cat, who had a broken leg, and my rabbit, whose health was failing before she passed away. I cried super hard when I realized I couldn’t keep Bella, the dog I adopted, because she hurt some of my chickens and got into a fight with my other dog Teddy (I promise, she’s safe! We have been in animal rescue for most of our lives with our mother). I’m running errands for D when he needs me to.
Maybe getting this cold was my sign that I needed to slow down and remember to do things like watch TV or knit—and God, I love knitting, but I just haven’t done it recently. Slowing down enough on Saturday to clean my living room was even a big ask of myself when I would have rather been working. I even was going to clean D’s church in Richmond before I got sick and I have since decided that no, I’m going to let myself get better before I go do that for him.
D agreed and told me I need to slow down, and so I’m going to try that. No, it’s a little more than try. I’m going to. That doesn’t necessarily mean I’m going to quit hustling in my writing life but at a certain point in one’s personal life, you just need to learn to say no, and listen to the things your body is trying to tell you. If you’re tired and run down, try to eat better (I am so bad about skipping meals) and get more sleep (what’s that?). If you feel yourself stressing out because you’re working too hard, make yourself rest on the days that you have off.
And I’m going to paint my dumb kitchen walls so my mom will visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.