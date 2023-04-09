Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. For the second Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&