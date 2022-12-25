Weather Alert

...Light Snow Potential for Monday and Monday Evening... A weakening area of low pressure system will track across the OH Valley and eastern KY Monday to Monday evening. This system will likely bring light snow to much of the area on Monday and Monday evening. Snow is forecast to arrive along the I 64 and I 75 corridors on Monday morning, reaching more southeastern locations during the afternoon. At this time, accumulations are expected to be light, generally a half of an inch or less. However, places near and north of I-64 have the best chance of receiving snow and could pick up around one inch of accumulation. Those traveling on Monday should be prepared for the potential of slick or slushy roads and some areas of reduced visibility and allow extra time to reach your destination.