Weather Alert

...Scattered Snow Showers Affecting the Region This Morning... ...Multiple Nights With Hard Freezes Lie Ahead... Flurries and scattered snow showers will move southeast across the area this morning, mainly before 10 AM EDT. The heaviest snow showers will reduce visibilities and leave behind a dusting of snow, which may result in a few slick spots. Temperatures will be well below normal through early Tuesday, with low temperatures far below freezing tonight and Monday night. Most locations can expect temperatures in the teens to around 20 degrees tonight. Lows Monday night should range from the upper teens in the colder eastern valleys to upper 20s on the ridges. Any sensitive outdoor vegetation will need to be protected.