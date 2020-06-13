I've never had as much hope for this country as I do right now. When George Floyd was taking his last labored breaths under the knee of a callous, indifferent aggressor, a flame was ignited. People I've never seen taking up the cause of social justice before are affirming the inherent dignity of Black bodies and Black lives. A lot of people (read: White people) like to quote Martin Luther King, Jr. but fail to embody the ideals he espoused. He once said that, "The moral arc of the universe is long, but it bends toward justice."
Let me ask you something: Are you bending toward justice? I said, ARE YOU BENDING TOWARD JUSTICE? For people who think this is just a pilot episode that won't get picked up: let me tell you, we've got a straight-to-series order on this one. We're not going to slide into complacency again. We're not going to be silent. We're not going to look the other way. Every time someone says sit down, we're going to take to the streets. Politicians who aren't on board will be voted out. Businesses who aren't on board will be boycotted. We will not stop until every Black man and woman in America can walk down the street at night and not fear death.
