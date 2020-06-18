Regina Petrey Bates Bunch Huff in a June 4, 2020 news article stated she "is willing to give up her time and work diligently to ensure we have the best opportunities to offer your children...."
That statement is incorrect. She is willing to be a state representative for $188.22 per day plus per diem expenses of $163.90 per day. This is on top of the state teacher retirement she receives while she is working on a second state pension through the legislature. Her pay is clearly more than that of the vast majority of people in Whitley County.
She has been in the legislature for eleven years and now serves as Chair of the House Education Committee. If she is doing such a great job for education and our children, why is Kentucky 37th or 48th in education in America, depending on which survey you review? We are still at or near the bottom of the barrel and our school children are suffering.
It is clearly time for a change in our representation in Frankfort. Vote for the kids' future this time.
David O. Smith
Corbin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.