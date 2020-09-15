Dear Editor,
This has been a year of surprises and changes, especially in public education. As a Democrat, I believe that every child, regardless of their background, living situation or economic status, should have access to quality education from preschool through high school and beyond. It is difficult to meet that standard in normal years; this year it is an epic challenge.
My heart is torn for families that don't have enough resources to provide for their children and their education. I am a single mom who works for a company that allows flexibility in my schedule and permits me to work from home. Many parents don't have that luxury. I have a college degree and have the means to help my children who attend Corbin High School when it comes to helping them work through their coursework. We have families in our district where no one has attended college and some have not graduated themselves, so assisting with classwork and homework is difficult. I am fortunate that I live in a safe house that has reliable internet and can afford to keep that connection secure. We have families in our district that are not in stable living situations or they live in areas where the internet is sporadic. For some of the students in our district who are food insecure, their only meals were the ones they received while at school and that has been as been interrupted as well. Some live in unsafe environments where their very lives are at risk.
We all live different lives and experience unique situations. THANK YOU to all those creating education opportunities for our communities. It is important that all children be given an equal opportunity for quality education even in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sincerely,
Lisa Garrison
Corbin
