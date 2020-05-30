It is a great day to be a Corbin Redhound. On May 23rd our community came together in unity to support Corbin seniors as they paraded through town. It was amazing to watch so many students, eager with pride to present themselves to their families, the community, and the world; and the community turned out in full support of them as well. I would like to extend the most heartfelt thank you to all who helped make such an event possible. Thank you, Corbin City Police and Fire Departments who led the way and helped, "put on a show". Without the help of local volunteer firefighters who helped line student cars at the arena nothing would have been possible, they cannot be thanked enough for giving up their free time to benefit others. Our local newspapers and radio stations provided media coverage to help make the event successful, we cannot express our gratitude enough for all their time and consideration. Thank you to the coaches who displayed senior banners. Thank you to the teachers, board members, and school staff who showed up to wave and cheer on students. Thank you to all the local photographers, including specifically Ben Childers who memorialized the moment with photos and videos shared freely with students. Thank you to the community who could not physically wrap their arms around students, but showed up with signs, banners, and horns to let seniors know how proud of them you are. Without community nothing great can ever be accomplished. Most of all, thank you to Kim Walden who called so many businesses, individuals, and city members. Her hard work and dedication was the back bone to this project. There is nothing Kim can't do. I am grateful to have been only a small piece of the wheel that made this project such a success and thankful for being allowed to be a part of it. While these seniors all begin to scatter into the world to make it their own, they will all go with Redhound Pride and excitement of being part of such a great community, their gratitude, as well as mine, can never be expressed enough.
Jenifer Peace
Corbin
Commented
