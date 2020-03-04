My father was a combat medic in the Pacific during World War II. Most of his training was done with the 4th Armored Division before he was split off and assigned to the 706th Tank Battalion in the 77th Infantry Division. During his training, his best buddy was a man named Calvin Gregory from Corbin, KY. I grew up hearing stories about my father's adventures with Mr. Gregory. I've recently found some photographs of them which I would like to share with Calvin Gregory's family if any of them are still in the Corbin area. I can be reached at 320-533-0745.
Thank you,
Brian Cowdery
Hot Springs, Arkansas
