The COVID-19 pandemic is a healthcare challenge unlike anything we've faced before. It has changed the way all of us in the medical field treat and care for our patients. I'm truly proud of the selfless work I see performed day in and day out by my fellow health care providers across the commonwealth. Physicians, nurses, hospital and nursing home staff, and so many others, including pharmacists like myself, are on the frontlines battling this coronavirus to keep Kentuckians safe.
Pharmacists can play an even bigger role in in helping Kentucky move past the coronavirus, now that Gov. Beshear is allowing pharmacists that meet certain requirements to administer COVID-19 tests. And the same will be true for when a safe and effective vaccine is developed for COVID-19.
As some of the most easily accessible healthcare professionals, pharmacists all across the commonwealth, in all 120 counties, will play a vital role in administering this important immunization within their communities. And the good news is that we won't have to jump through administrative hurdles to do so, because in Kentucky, pharmacists already have the authority to administer any FDA-approved vaccination to patients 9-years-old and up.
When the time comes, we will be prepared to do our part in ensuring Kentuckians are properly protected against the coronavirus. That's our duty, and no matter the challenges that come our way, we remain committed to you.
Chad Corum, Pharm D - KPhA Board of Directors
Corbin
