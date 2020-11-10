The Corbin Lions Club thanks the Corbin community for supporting our annual Christmas Basket Program throughout the years. Without your support, we would not have been able to help members of the Corbin community by providing food baskets for Christmas.
Our 72nd consecutive year of providing food baskets to local families during the Christmas season is like no other that we have seen. More families are struggling due to unemployment or reduced work hours, and businesses are struggling to continue to operate.
Many years ago, members of the club started a "rainy-day fund" to continue the Christmas basket project if we could not reach our annual goal. The club voted to use this fund instead of conducting a new fund-raising campaign. This allows our faithful supporters to help Corbin, its residents, and employees in other ways. In doing so, we are all serving others, which is a key principle of Lionism.
We pray for God's blessing on each of you during the Christmas season. If you have any questions, please contact us by email at CorbinLionsClub@gmail.com or by mail at Corbin Lions Club, P.O. Box 365, Corbin, KY 40702-0365.
Mike Pawula, President
Corbin Lions Club
