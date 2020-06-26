As the lyrics of the theme song from the movie "Love Story" say "Where do I begin?"
A person could write an individual essay on each of the many issues facing the American people today. I will just write a few words about some of them.
Shall we start with historical revisionism? Before many more years, kids will not know details about the US Civil War (except from one point of view). They will not know about the monuments in tribute to Washington and Jefferson or the city named Washington, DC. They will not know about Washington and Lee University or those founding fathers who adorn our currency. Dare I ask, will the state of Washington exist? How many states have counties named Washington, Jefferson or Lee? It is interesting to note that once Stalin became leader of the USSR he erased Russian history of all those people whom he considered his enemy, political rival or history he did not like. I'm just saying.
Shall we talk about law and order or lack thereof? To turn a judicial blind eye to intentional looting, rioting and burning in the name of protest is aiding and abetting chaos. Our US Constitution protects our right to PEACEABLY ASSEMBLE. Look it up. I can think of four possible reasons that mayors and governors blatantly give "stand down" orders instead of preserving peace and protecting property. One, they are up for re-election and fear they will lose their left-wing support. Two, they are afraid their town or city will be burned to the ground. Three, they have been personally threatened with harm. Four, it simply fits with their ideology and apparent hatred of the country. Not one of those reasons is sufficient for "stand down". There has now been a murder in Seattle in the occupied zone. I believe it was the mayor of Seattle who described this takeover as a "possible summer of love". Boy, did she miss that one!
Next, how about defunding the police. This idea is right out of the totalitarian playbook. There are two things that an authoritarian movement wants to control immediately. The press (well I think they are close to that goal) and the policing of the citizens (they are well on their way to achieving that in many cities). Should any and all actions by the police be condoned? Certainly not. However, law enforcement put their lives on the line every day so that we, the average citizen, do not have to. That is unless you live in Chicago. If the police are defunded or if it appears that policing is not keeping the citizenry safe then vigilante action will take place. Do we really want that? The police force is just like the general population, there are some good and some bad. There are good teachers and bad ones, good surgeons and bad ones. Do we get rid of the entire profession when a few out of literally thousands act out badly? The left is doing exactly what they say they do not want — profiling and stereotyping.
It is clear that legitimate protests have been hijacked by a far-left wing element that has a rabid anti-American agenda. It is worthy to note that not a single Democrat leader has come out to oppose the lawlessness. George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks are rear view mirror images, now barely visible. Nothing today is about their deaths. As we vote in November please think hard about what type of society you wish to have and just remember that the laws that affect you the most are the ones that are made and passed closest to home. All candidates, be they federal, state or LOCAL, should be scrutinized for their views.
Jerry Whitus
Corbin
