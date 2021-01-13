"I disapprove of what you say, but will defend to the death your right to say it." This is a quote attributed to Voltaire (French philosopher - 1694-1778) by his biographer Evelyn Beatrice Hall. He also said "It is dangerous to be right when the government is wrong."
This letter is a plea to everyone who believes in freedom of speech and freedom of ideas. Remove yourself from all forms of social media. Refuse to buy from Amazon until they restore the Web platform which allows for conservative voices (opposing ideas) to be heard. To my knowledge the first restraint by the government on free speech was set by Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes opinion (Schenck v. United States - 1919). Paraphrasing, you cannot yell fire in a public theatre when there is no fire. Although Schenck upheld the right of the government to suppress anti- draft flyers during WWI (Espionage Act of 1917 and the Sedition Act of 1918) it did so on a very narrow basis.
I believe that Big Tech should be held to the same standards of very narrowly refusing to publish points of view. The key word is "publish". At this point in time, they have begun to act as newspapers, radio, and TV in determining (censoring) what will appear on their platform, thus they should be held accountable as the aforementioned media is. They have proven that they no longer deserve special protections. They are all private companies (non-governmental) who do not compel you to use their services and therefore the same freedom of speech is not constitutionally protected. Our only recourse in fighting back is to remove ourselves (actually our profiled habits and preferences) from their scrutiny. If they have no one to profile then they cannot sell this information and therefore their revenue stream will become limited. If people are not on their platform then no one will be clicking on advertisements that they sell. They charge their advertisers based on the number of clicks the ads receive. I know it will be difficult to remove yourself but take 5 minutes to ponder what your individual voice is worth. Ponder how many people have died throughout history to preserve the idea of freedom. As the song "Me and Bobby McGee" says, "freedom's just another word for nothing left to lose."
When Trump was elected the headlines read "The Resistance Begins". Those of us whose voices are stifled will not have the media, academia, deep state or Big Tech as allies. We must do this grass roots and we must hit their pocket books. When you leave the platforms ask someone close to you to do the same and then maybe they will ask someone. If your extended families or friends have photos then send them by e-mail or better yet by snail mail and help revive the US Post office. Point being, do something. Take a stand. Sacrifice in whichever way is possible. Finally, when you leave, let them and the world know why. If enough people leave there just might be a group of investors who may believe that it would be worth it to start up a new web hosting service. Competition is good for the soul but absolutely essential for a democracy. We do have a democracy, actually a republic; NOW, WE NEED TO KEEP IT.
Jerry Whitus
-Corbin
