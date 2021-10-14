Dear Editor:
On November 2, there is a special election being held and it is important to get to the polls! Now is not the time for apathy or indifference. It is time to elect a representative to the seat of the 89th District that cares about all those living in the area as well as all Kentuckians.
Qualities like tenacity, empathy, and discipline are crucial to being successful in the Kentucky statehouse as a State Representative. As a community member, I collaborate with others in our commonwealth to create a just society for all Kentuckians. As an individual, I value integrity, compassion, innovation, and creativity. I believe that Mae Suramek encompasses these qualities and values. Mae provides the best chance for the 89th District to move forward and create positive change for this district and the commonwealth at large.
I believe Ms. Suramek is the finest candidate to represent the 89th district as State Representative. She has worked in a variety of positions throughout her career that has prepared her for a position of leadership in our commonwealth. Mae has devoted herself to giving back to her community through her jobs, business endeavors, and community service.
Ms. Suramek, a long-time Madison County resident, graduated from Berea College in 1995 and embarked on a career in the non-profit sector in which she thrived for over 20 years. Mae served as Berea College’s Director of Alumni Relations from 2004-2012 and the Executive Director of the Bluegrass Rape Crisis Center from 2012-2016, after which she took her career in a different direction as a social entrepreneur.
In 2016, Mae co-founded Noodle Nirvana, Hole & Corner, and Happy Jack’s World Sandwich Bar in Berea, Kentucky. She purposefully designed these businesses to be socially conscious, and she shows how much she cares about her community through her actions. Since the creation of her restaurants, Ms. Suramek has been committed to paying the staff living wages, supporting local food providers, and meeting the needs of the community by partnering with local non-profits. Thousands of dollars in support of local causes have been raised through these partnerships. She has also worked with individuals in Kentucky to help them develop socially conscious practices in their businesses.
Mae has a clear vision of what is needed to help move Kentucky forward through the challenges in front of us. Through her life experiences and work in the non-profit and business world, she is well-positioned to work for her community and inspire them to work with her for positive change in their district and throughout Kentucky.
I strongly encourage you to vote for Mae Suramek as your State Representative from the 89th District in the special election on November 2, 2021.
Sincerely,
Lisa Garrison
Corbin
