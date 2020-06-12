The members of Kentucky Indigenous People LLC (KIP) want to unequivocally state that we stand in solidarity with the African American/Black people of the United States in their centuries old struggle against systemic racism and brutality against them even to the point of death at the hands of white police officers. The incident in Minnesota this past two weeks where a European descended Minneapolis police officer choked George Floyd to death is beyond understanding. One can wonder at the fear and internal struggle of the non-European descended colleagues who were on scene as this atrocity unfolded. One can wonder at how they will be traumatized by this event no matter what happens to them legally.
Let us take this opportunity to work towards understanding of "the other" and to find a way to heal the divisions in this country. It is time for the people who took this country by force to learn how to unpack white privilege, to actually see the American Indians they tried to subjugate and continue to break the treaties with them so the invader could have their land, to look at the black people whom they stole and enslaved and continue to enslave with brutality and diminishment of them as a people, to the Hispanic and the immigrant. It is time that all disenfranchised people in America have the opportunity to be safe and secure in their own home, on the street and in custody if laws have been broken. It is time for America to be the LAND OF THE BRAVE AND THE HOME OF THE FREE in reality and not in name only.
Kentucky Indigenous People LLC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.