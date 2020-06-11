While watching Governor Beshear's performance during his COVID-19 updates, I was convinced that he would have been the perfect person to play Mr. Rogers in a movie. Alas, that role went to Tom Hanks. But the governor was employing the Mary Poppins strategy, "a spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down". If you portray yourself as a touchy/feely person with great compassion, then the harshest of regulations seem like nothing more than "tough love". It is the equivalent of saying "bless his heart" prior to launching into a strong criticism of a person. You can say pretty much anything after "bless his heart" and not be held accountable. The gov has mastered this technique. I mean, who could ever criticize such compassion. He milked his camera time for all it was worth. It was the nanny state on full display.
But make no mistake people, our civil rights are in danger of going away. As most Democrats in power operate by the philosophy of Ron Emanuel, "don't let a good crisis go to waste", we are seeing the erosion of our rights under the guise of a health crisis and now under the guise of protests. What we have is an unequal application of the law. Protest is OK. We will turn our heads and not hold anyone accountable. But do not dare to open you business beyond what the governor says is OK or you, the law-abiding citizen, business owner, consumer or church goer, will be held accountable.
Please, someone explain to me why it is OK to protest without masks and without social distancing but we cannot vote in our normal precincts because we may cause a spike in COVID-19 cases. Laurel County will be given two places in which we can cast our vote and both are in London. The powers that be want mail-in ballots to be used in all cases. In order to assure that this is done, they are limiting our polling venues. For many people it will be a long drive to London to cast a ballot, so many people will not even vote. It is possible that with only two places there will be long lines. Granted, Laurel County will have a polling venue for early voting but that one venue is in London. I mean talk about VOTER SUPPRESSION.
When the general election comes in November, the State (Beshear) will make a case that the primary went so well that we must use it for the general election. He will add the bonus of less fuel used to drive to polling venues and fewer emissions (climate change). What ever he can dredge up he will use to make sure we mail ballots and not cast in person. And he will make that case with a "spoonful of sugar". If he wins the argument, then We the people lose control of our most scared and important right. VOTING secret ballot.
It may be too late to change this for the primary election but we can change it by November. I encourage people to cast in person early ballots or cast in person on this primary election day. Do not mail. Do not give the STATE a reason for changing our way of voting. Secret ballot voting is so important and fundamental to our way of governing. Then we lose the integrity of the ballot box then we no longer have a democracy.
Jerry Whitus
Corbin
