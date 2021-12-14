To the Editor:
The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission would like to express its sincerest appreciation and gratitude to everyone who was involved, and participated in, the 2021 Corbin Christmas Parade.
We would also like to congratulate the 1st Place Winners:
Civic/Non-Profit-Living Waters Pentecostal Church
Commercial- Whitaker Bank
Youth-Diamond Kings 8U Baseball Team
It is through the hard work, dedication and selfless giving of individuals, organizations and businesses of Corbin that enables the Tourism and Convention Commission to provide the community with quality of life events. Thank you for your support!
Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission
