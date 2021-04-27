I would like to thank the couple that paid for our meal at Sonny's BBQ last Saturday evening, April 24. My wife and I and her mother were traveling back to Ohio from Florida and stopped to get a bite to eat. A fine young gentlemen and his wife got up and offered my wife and her aging mother a seat while waiting as there were none available. We had never been to Sonny's before and were delighted with the meal we received and learned that the fine young couple had also paid for our meal. We have never met the couple, but asking the waiter, they sometimes frequent that location. So unexpected and thoughtful. There are still wonderful people in the world today. Thank you so much for the act of kindness and I will certainly pay it forward.
Jerry Rable
Elida, Ohio
Commented
