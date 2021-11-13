Grocery store employees have one of the most disrespected jobs, but they actually should be one of the most praised. I think grocery store employees should be respected in the same light as other frontline workers in terms of helping people get through the pandemic.
During the pandemic, employees of grocery stores never received time away from work. They have been helping people since the beginning, and they are not getting the respect that they deserve for all the effort they've put in. Other frontline workers, such as doctors, deserve a lot of credit as well, don't get me wrong, but grocery store employees deserve the same amount of that respect. Doctors work all day with people that they know have COVID-19, but grocery store employees work with customers all day and have no clue if they have the coronavirus or not. They almost single handedly helped us through the beginning of the pandemic, however, they still are often disrespected and don't get the credit that they deserve when it comes to the work they have put in to keep us going while we battle this pandemic.
Doctors and grocery store employees have both been working since the beginning of the pandemic, during the lockdown, and during the highs and lows of COVID numbers. They have one big difference between them, doctors know that their patients have COVID-19. Grocery store employees have no clue if someone is walking around with COVID so they have to be more diligent when working. Doctors also have the protection of more people wearing masks and taking COVID more seriously, while the staff of a grocery store do not get that benefit. Masks are only recommended for people, but not as many people oblige to these recommendations presented by the state and CDC.
During the beginning of the pandemic, we all remember the lockdown. A lot of businesses were shut down for months, but the grocery stores didn't. When people needed essentials like food, water, and toilet paper, where did everyone go? The employees had to restock the shelves with all the supplies that they had. At some points not having anything on the shelves due to this global crisis. The employees would go days without being able to restock the shelves for the customers, while some complained, not understanding the struggle they are going through.
The employees went through a lot of struggles to help the community get through the hard times of COVID-19. We still are fighting this fight, and we need to conquer this pandemic. Having these workers in grocery stores is a big help, along with all the hard work of other frontline workers. So next time you are in the grocery store, tell the employees, ¨Thank you¨.
Jacob Daniels
Corbin High School student
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.