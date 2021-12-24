On behalf of the members of The Rotary Club of Corbin, and our President Stephen Vaughn, I want to thank all the contributors and those community volunteers who participated in putting on the Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund Christmas party for the children this year on Dec. 18th, 2021.
From the time Corbin’s two local newspapers and partners, The Times Tribune and The News Journal, started the announcements for sign-ups in late October and early November, until the clean-up and return of extra gifts and borrowed equipment, there were many people involved in making yet another SEKESF party a special one for the children of the Tri-County area. The children came from more than a dozen zip codes including London, East Bernstadt, Lily, Keavy and North [soon to be Corbin] in Laurel Co., Barbourville, Gray, Lynn Camp, Bimble, Hinkle, and Flat Lick in Knox Co., Williamsburg, Woodbine, Rockholds, Oak Grove, and of course Corbin and its environs of Whitley and Knox.
We still need funds to cover the monies spent for the gifts, the bicycles, shoes and socks, and in-kind items that were expended to the children.
A special big thanks to Baptist Health Corbin for their work in the program and their employees’ major donation will help in surpassing our goal this year. Also, I want to add to our list of major donors, Grace Health Kentucky for the fifth year. They also participated in signup days, wrapping gifts, and distributing them at the party. I want to give a special thank you to Pratt’s Landscaping for supplying two truck/trailers and four very hard-working personnel to haul the gifts and bicycles to the Corbin Center from WalMart Corbin.
Pratt's Landscaping has contributed $5,300.00 to cover the First collection of 52 of the 79 bicycles, and we so appreciate the major sponsorship. Other major contributors include Walmart, Earthworks and Machinery Co. LLC.
By agreement with our two newspaper partners, their listing the names of each of our donors to show our appreciation is very important to our efforts to reach our budget. This year we spent more than $36,000 and exceeded our budget by nearly 11 percent.
Thanks to Immanuel Baptist and Brett for making their facilities available again this year. And, may I add my warmest appreciation to Thor III who allowed my voice on the air on all the Eubanks Broadcasting stations in the greater Corbin area to explain how special our Christmas for the Children really is. My thanks and I am sure President Stephen Vaughn echo them as well to all those community volunteers who came out to help wrap on Friday night and back again on Saturday morning to stand in the rain so that we could get the gifts into the families cars.
Once again, let me say thanks to all our financial contributors and volunteers who continue to make the CHRISTMAS FOR GOD’S CHILDREN such a great event. Corbin is a very caring community that supports many service projects every year. Giving to our 501 C 3 before this 34th year exceeded more than $500,000.
Thank you for the children,
Joe Caldwell, President
Southeast Ky Empty Stocking Fund, Inc.
