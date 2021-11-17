Led by Tom Greer, the Corbin Redhound football team has managed a perfect 12-0 season. Since the beginning, Greer's Redhounds have strived for greatness, not only on the field, but in their faith as well. Two lives have been saved this season alone.
This team has the potential to win a state championship.
In just 8 games, quarterback Cameron Combs had thrown for just under 1,000 yards, with 982. With arguably the best backfield in 4A, or maybe even statewide, the Hounds had accounted for 1,921 yards on the ground alone in their first 8 games. Seth Mills leading the charts with 767 yards on just 74 attempts, followed by myself with 405 yards on 44 attempts. You can't have 3,416 yards of total offense without a monstrous offensive line. Franklin West, an absolute unit, standing at 6'3 290 pounds, gets the job done! Effort is never the issue when it comes to this guy. At center you have Tucker Burns, the 5th year senior took advantage of the supplemental school year. His precise aggressiveness speaks for itself. Ethan Goforth, a EKU prospect, proves every Friday why he is a division one prospect. Then at guards, Hunter Heath and Eli Bolton never disappoint.
On the defensive side of things, Mikey Neal led the Redhounds with 38 solo tackles, while tallying up a total of 66 in just the first 8 games of the season. Not far behind him was senior linebacker Brandon Baker, with 36 solo and 57 total tackles. So much talent on this Redhounds defense. Brayden Reynolds, a senior defensive tackle, has tallied a total of 53 tackles! A freak of nature and a force to be reckoned with! At the other tackle position you have Carter Sevier, a very fundamental player and does everything asked of him. Sevier had recorded 3 fumble recoveries and 31 total tackles. Brody Wells, a junior linebacker, has also recorded 36 total tackles. Arguably one of the hardest hitting corners in the state, Evan Poore does not back down from adversity. Tallying a total of 39 tackles and 1 forced fumble. Anyone can see why the Redhounds had a point margin of 362-85 in just the first 8 games.
When a team is led by God, only good things can happen! The Redhounds incorporate God in everything we do. Two lives have been saved this season and that’s the best blessing you can ask for! I personally have developed a closer relationship with God since being a Redhound. Coach T, otherwise known as Travis Hensley, is our leader in faith (Pastor). Every Friday, during pre-game, Coach T speaks the word of God with the team. Never short of delivering a powerful message, Coach T has moved the hearts of many!
In light of this information, I truly believe that we will do something special this year. The goal is 15-0 and do something Corbin hasn't in 39 years. Win a state championship! Looking to stay perfect, the Redhounds face Johnson Central on Friday.
Seth Huff
Corbin High School student
