Stop overtaxing our retirees for a failing school (indoctrination) system. Kentucky is 45th in the nation for education and our taxes continue to go up at the minimum rate of 4% each year. This is more than any employer or retirement program pay increases annually.
When you went to college, there is a defined cost and you know when it will be paid off!!!
There is no defined cost for primary education. We started paying with our first vehicle through taxation and now through our utilities, property taxation etc. without end. We never pay this debt off. We think that all school system taxation should stop at least by age 60 or retirement. Retirees that built these communities are being taxed out of our life’s works! If our home and vehicle are paid for we don’t really own them, but rent them back from the school system through annual ever increasing taxation.
This needs to stop!!!!
Second issue
We have questions regarding residency to work in a school district. For the purpose of controlling the schools own budget why isn’t there a mandatory policy or law requiring someone to live within the school district the work and serve? This requirement would help hold people more accountable for the schools spending time habits. The employees would be paying school taxes for the districts in which they were employed.
They way it stands now with employees living outside the school districts the employee has no reason to curtail nor control their spending.
Michael Gregory
Corbin
