Dear Editor:
January is School Board Recognition Month. It’s a great time to recognize our elected community members who selflessly give their time and energy in support of high-quality public schooling for our youth. School board members in Knox County Schools and Barbourville Schools are entrusted by this community with responsibility for an annual budget of millions of dollars, thousands of students, hundreds of employees, and many buildings.
School boards are charged with making decisions that can sometimes be quite difficult, or require sifting through a great deal of information. They also bear responsibility for developing a vision that will guide the school district for years to come. Through collaboration as a team, and with school district staff, their governance and advocacy are building the future of education in Knox County.
We’re encouraging all members of the community to thank a board member. Please thank them for volunteering their time and playing a critical civic role that helps form the bedrock of our democracy—public education. As a crucial bridge between the local community and the school district, their efforts are instrumental in helping all of us realize the hopes and dreams we have for the children of our community.
The men and women serving Knox County Schools are Dr. William Ashburn, Jimmy Hendrickson, Kevin Hinkle, Jim Miles and Carrie Runyon Smith. The men and women serving Barbourville City Schools are Will Daniels, Jason Reeves, Blair Skidmore, Edwin Smith, and Bonita Williams.
Thanks to all of these men and women for their service.
Sincerely,
Claudia Gibson Greenwood
Executive Director
Knox County Chamber of Commerce
