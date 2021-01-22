Fellow Christians and other citizens,
I read John Root's and Mr. Mosley's article of condemnation of UK ball players protest by kneeling while our national anthem was being played.
While I do not personally choose that mode of protest, may I offer a different perspective on what happened.
The facts are: according to an extensive investigation by the Washington Post, African Americans are killed by police at a rate 2.6 times higher than white people and unarmed African Americans are killed at about 3 times the rate of white people.
Black people have only been free from slavery for about 150 years and, in the south, voted at a rate of about 2% of eligible voters due to the impediments put in place to restrict their participation in the electoral process. This continued until the Voting Rights Act of 1967. These are only two areas of discrimination but they extend to housing, lending, jobs and even how we Christian people treat our Black brothers and sisters. One might easily discern why they might wish to protest.
Now if I might offer a word about the manner of protesting. About a week before the article on UK player protests appeared, a Wednesday, I happened to turn on the news about 2:30... and watch with horror as "Trump-inspired (Trump flags everywhere) protesters" attacked, occupied and trash our nation's Capitol with the objective of intimidating Mike Pence and congressmen into changing the results of possibly the fairest election in our nation's history - the results were counted and recounted in every state, certified by all state governments and confirmed by more than 60 court cases across the land including Trump-appointed judges and two by "his" (Trump's) Supreme Court.
The devastation also included six deaths (one policeman murdered) and 50 DC policemen injured, not to mention the fear experienced by our lawmakers (one called her husband to tell him where her will was) on both sides of the aisle. I even heard chants of "Hang Mike Pence". I personally saw one DC policeman pulled from the Capitol and beaten with... respectfully I guess... an American flag.
Please, God, Bless America.
Your Republican, Christian friend,
Dan Barnett
Corbin
