It is that time for the incessant noise makers. I am talking about firecrackers and other devices used for noise. Most animals hear 4 - 7 times better than us so your loud noise is unbearable to them.
Many animals panic and in trying to escape from the noise they hurt themselves. Many pets run off and are lost due to panic.
My friend was tending to her horse's hoof when the onslaught of fireworks hit....she could have been trampled.
If we had a window each day that only fireworks are allowed we could be prepared for it. Here...all day long it is like a battle zone so I spend my days sitting with the dogs calming them down till the next loud pop.
Don't people care about veterans, the wildlife or pets?
When the city does a firework show I am prepared...it is a window of an hour and I will play music and sit with the dogs. Let's mandate a window for fireworks each day for July 4th and the week before. Help those that are trying to sleep in the day or night. Help those that need to shield themselves and their animals from being in fear all day long. So many people dread this time of year due to uncaring people that need to make noise.
We need a win-win situation here.
Barbara Fairbanks
Williambsurg
