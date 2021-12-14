“There exists among us a fellowship, a friendliness, and an understanding which is indescribably wonderful,” Alcoholics Anonymous Book pg. 17.
In November the Alcoholics Anonymous Nibroc group received a telephone call from a city official stating that the old Corbin recreation building at 410 Barbourville St. will be torn down in March 2022.
“Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of people who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism,” Alcoholics Anonymous Preamble says.
The AA Nibroc group has been meeting in Corbin for 51 years. AA Nibroc group became a registered meeting in 1971.
The AA Nibroc group began meeting in the old recreation building 38 years ago. The City of Corbin has graciously allowed the meeting to be held every day at noon and 8 p.m. since 1983.
The AA Nibroc group is the second oldest group in the state of Kentucky, holds more meetings than any other registered meeting, and ranks third in the state for the number of consistent weekly meetings.
AA trusted servants have held keys to the old recreation building, kept the room clean, paid a low monthly rent, and valued every second inside the building. In addition to the meetings held in the building, dances/socials are held on holidays, the room is kept open all day Thanksgiving and Christmas for fellowship, spiritual pancake breakfasts are held the second Sunday of every month, the meetings fulfill drug court requirements for the local area drug courts, family court requirements, DUI court, local sober living home requirements, college class requirements, and thousands of people have been loved when they could not love themselves.
The fellowship involves recovering alcoholics/addicts supporting and encouraging one another's efforts toward sobriety. In the case of AA, this goal is sobriety. And while each and every person has to walk their own road to recovery, the fellowship of AA makes it so you don't have to walk alone.
Because the old recreation building is being torn down, the AA Nibroc group is in desperate need of a new meeting room/hall for its members within the city limits of Corbin. The AA Nibroc group have come together to implore ANYONE in the city of Corbin to help find a new space so that the fellowship can continue to bring new lives to those they serve.
The AA Nibroc Group is fully self-supporting and capable of paying a monthly rental fee. If you or someone you know has a space for rent that the Nibroc Group could call home, please call 606-524-2611. AA Nibroc is so very grateful for the City of Corbin and their generosity through the years.
