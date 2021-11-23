"This appointment will preserve the integrity of the office until the citizens of Whitley County are given a chance to elect who they want to serve in that office."
Those were the words Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White used when announcing he had selected someone with no political plans to serve the remainder of outgoing sheriff Todd Shelley's term. Spoken like a career politician, White's words don't square with his past actions. Now voters must ask themselves what is behind White's newfound concern for integrity.
In his four terms as judge-executive, White has appointed interim county officials at least three other times. In December 2019, White appointed Carolyn Willis to replace retiring county clerk Kay Schwartz. In 2011, White chose Don Moses over Bob Hammons to fill the county attorney vacancy. (That vacancy was created when Governor Steve Beshear appointed Paul K. Winchester circuit judge after the passing of Paul Braden.) Also in 2011, White appointed Ken Mobley to return as jailer after Les Moses, who defeated Mobley the previous year, resigned.
At the time of White's announcements, each person told news reporters that they would run for the office to which they were appointed. Why is it now a matter of integrity to select a non-politician to serve the remainder of the sheriff’s term?
At the time White appointed Willis county clerk, he said her years of experience in the clerk's office made her a "natural choice." For that reason, many believed White would have appointed Tim Baker, who has served as chief deputy for both Shelley and former sheriff Colan Harrell.
When White narrowed his consideration for county attorney down from ‘five or six’ candidates to Bob Hammons and, ultimately, Don Moses, he explained they were more qualified than others because each had previously served in that role. Likewise, White cited Mobley's experience as the former jailer as support for returning Mobley to the position. As the twice-elected sheriff before Shelley, many believed Colan Harrell would have been recalled from retirement to oversee the department for the next year. However, Harrell and several law enforcement retirees with no political ambitions said they were never called upon to help or for advice.
With White's newfound focus on integrity, voters must wonder if White is admitting he was wrong in his previous appointments? Is White simply playing it safe to avoid angering sheriff candidates and their supporters, or is White's move more self-serving?
This election cycle, I urge all Whitley Countians to pay very close attention. Demand candidates who ask for your vote participate in public, fact-based conversation about their ideas and qualifications. The power to improve the direction of our county belongs to the people, not politicians. Keep watch, Whitley County. A lot is at stake.
Adam S. Sulfridge
Williamsburg
