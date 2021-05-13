To the editor:
The last 14 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have been tough on our nation, our state and our community. When the first cases were reported, none of us imagined that this healthcare crisis would last this long, or affect so many. But it has, and we’ve withstood the test.
During this week, National Hospital Week (May 9-15), I’d like to publicly thank our physicians, clinicians, staff and volunteers for all that they do every day – but especially in this last year. Our frontline and essential staff suited up every day to care for the loved ones of their friends and neighbors, giving their best and their all under unprecedented circumstances. It was a tough year, and you came through it beautifully.
We’d like to thank our community for its warm, enthusiastic and steadfast support of our healthcare heroes at Baptist Health Corbin. You have buoyed us with your prayers and kind thoughts, your gifts of food and needed supplies, your encouraging words and your understanding when we had to take necessary infection control measures such as limiting visitation.
We also thank our local newspapers and media outlets for their willingness to spread the word about local prevention and treatment efforts, including vaccinations. You are a valuable part of our community and – while we don’t always agree on everything – we respect your diligent efforts to keep us all informed by providing a steady source of facts, data and information. You were gracious in helping us inform the public about urgent notifications and last-minute changes in our procedures.
You have all been there for us. And at Baptist Health Corbin, we are here for you.
Anthony Powers
President
Baptist Health Corbin
