LETTER TO EDITOR: Give our community a voice, respond to 2020 Census  

As your state senator, I know that our communities face unique challenges. I have always enjoyed working with you to find ways to address our challenges – and am now encouraging you to respond to the 2020 Census to provide an accurate count of our population so that I can be a stronger voice for you.
The 2020 Census is our opportunity to ensure we have the representation we all deserve. Communities across Knox County are changing every day, which means our local districts are changing, too. Only a complete and accurate count ensures Knox County will have the appropriate representation in the state legislature and Congress for the next 10 years.
To increase our community’s awareness of and participation in the census, schools and others are working with the Census Bureau.
So far, 44% of the households in Knox County have responded but we need to count everyone to make sure our community is properly represented when legislative, fiscal court and school district lines are redrawn after the 2020 Census. Please respond to make sure our community has a voice. You can respond online at 2020census.gov, by phone or by mail. In some areas, a census taker will drop off a questionnaire at your home soon. It only takes a few minutes to complete the census, but we will feel the impact for years.
Robert Stivers
State Senator – District 25
Senate President Robert Stivers represents the 25th District, which encompasses Clay, Knox, Lee, Owsley, Whitley, Wolfe counties. He serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Committees, the Rules Committee, and co-chairman of the Legislative Research Commission. President Stivers is also a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Education Committee, and the Public Pension Working Group.
