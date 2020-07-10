I read the article about Christian Care Center, then, I re-read it.
The article stated that 5 residents had passed away from COVID-19.
The article, then explained the ages and the under lying medical problems each resident had.
My take away from this was, they were old and it was ok that they passed away.
Well, it is NOT ok!!
And then I got to the paragraph with Janet Lovett stating that the patients were admitted with other problems, NOT COVID-19!!!
What a joke. This reminds me of the response that came from Gov. Andrew Cuomo following New York's experience with COVID-19!
When are we going to start treating our seniors with respect?!?
Robin Wever
Stanton, Kentucky
