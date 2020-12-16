To the Editor:
The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission would like to express its sincerest appreciation to everyone who was involved, and participated in, the 2020 Corbin Christmas Parade.
We would also like to congratulate the 1st Place Winners:
Civic/Non-Profit - Corbin Public Library
Commercial - Cumberland River Behavioral Health Green Dot
Youth - Just for Kids Free
It is through the hard work, dedication and selfless giving of individuals, organizations and businesses of Corbin that enables the Tourism and Convention Commission to provide the community with quality of life events. Thank you for your support!
