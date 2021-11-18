Currently, Corbin is not completely beneficial to the common worker and individual. Corbin is a lower income town, with a small population and limited amount of jobs, production, and affordable housing. You can look around and see new fancy duplexes and mansions being built, but where are the common houses, the mobile home parks, and affordable apartment communities? I understand that if we incorporate higher income citizens it can boost the city's pool of money from taxes, but what's the point of imposing taxes when it's not benefiting the common worker and person? I have worked a decent time in fast food and I have volunteered with the White Flag foundation, which helps provide housing and food for the homeless during the cold winter months. These experiences and opportunities have provided me with a perspective that I believe is worth sharing.
First off, tackling affordable housing needs to be a MAJOR focus in our community. The more people we have spending less money on housing, the more money we can have being pumped into businesses and the general economy. The housing market is important, but for the most part encourages and promotes a small percentage of individuals. These financial whales are important and influential, don’t get me wrong, but we have to look towards our friends, families, and communities. According to the New York Times and other influential sources, the average amount people spend on housing is approximately 50% of their income. Imagine how much more money could flow through the economy if we got household expenditures back down to 30% like in the 1960s.
My favorite solution to some of Corbin’s problems could be presented in a more collective, united community. A community in which workers and employers unite to make sure people are provided for, taken care of, and pushed to be introduced back into society if they fall behind. I personally identify as an atheist, but I look up to churches for their ability to unite a group of people to do good. I’ve gone to a couple churches and the way they look out for each other and sometimes the community at large is awe inspiring and should be more common place. If Corbin could bring people together like this on a larger scale the benefits for our small tight knit community would be tremendous. Some people in our community don’t have a family to fall back on if they fall, and if we could make our community more like a family, rather than a collection of strangers, the benefits would be worth the effort.
Finally, the most beneficial solution would be to bring more, better jobs and opportunities to Corbin. Ever since the railroad laid a bunch of people off we saw an immediate loss of people in our town. We still feel the effects today as there has not been an effective replacement for that loss. We need to get more things such as the Pepsi plant established in Corbin. The more the town produces and the more jobs it has; the better quality of life Corbin will create. Currently, it seems the only jobs you can get are fast food, grocery stores, or restaurants. With the introduction of more commercial and industrial growth in Corbin we could have more for the common worker and provide for more people and their families.
In summary, the solution is not simple. Corbin has a long way to go for its citizens and the common worker. Some steps in the right direction are more affordable housing, more job opportunities, and an increase in production. This is not an easy issue to solve, but those kinds of difficult issues are the ones that need to be solved the most. If we come together and create a stronger community we can band together and put some things into motion. If people unionize and push for more opportunities in this town and show there is a demand for jobs in this small town, we can get it done. We are small, but we are not insignificant!
Eligha Martin
Corbin High School student
