The Corbin Lions Club has completed its 73rd consecutive year of providing food baskets to local families during the Christmas season. Due to concerns related to COVID-19, the club mailed gift cards to 236 individuals and families in the greater Corbin community instead of delivering food baskets.
To date, the club has received $12,550 in donations and wishes to thank the following individuals and organizations for their monetary donations:
Anonymous, Brentwood Pharmacy, Central Automotive Supply, Cloyd & Associates, Community Trust Bank, Copeland & Romines Law Office, Corbin Flower Shop, Corbin Rotary Club, Dale & Lisa Johnson, David & Cara Muffly, David’s Steakhouse, Davis Salvage Company, Don Franklin Toyota, Donnie Curry, Drs. Brent & Terri Chumbley, Falls Road Plaza, Forcht Group, Freddie Cox, Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Grace on the Hill, Hamlin & Kersey, Hometown Bank, Insurance Marketing Group - Agent Randy Hall, James & Linda Norvell, Jo Eileen Rains, Joan & Stanley Wyatt, Joan Barton, Joan Black, Johnny & Donna Woods, June Martin, Lion James Castle, Marr Miller & Myers, Mike Sparks Insurance Agency - State Farm Insurance, Minnie M. Hopper, Mitchell Tax & Accounting, Morton Discount Drug, O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home, Ossoli Foundation, Owens, Patricia Anne Browning, Pennington Wellness, Rebecca Daniel, Rhoda Woods, Robert H. Miller, Sav-Rite Family Pharmacy, Sav- Rite Home Care, Siler Implement Co., Skip Walden Agency - Kentucky Farm Bureau, Southeastern KY Rehabilitation Industries, The Forest Corporation, Timothy Crawford Attorney at Law, Wallen’s Towing & Recovery, West Corbin Christian Church, Whitaker Bank, Willie & Anita Champlin.
Mike Pawula, President
Corbin Lions Club
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.