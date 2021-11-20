Corbin sports can make everyone feel welcome and create great friendships that turn into a family bond. Growing up in Corbin, people will realize that sports are very important to this community. Sports give many opportunities to young athletes for their future. I play volleyball, and the bond I have with all the girls on the team is a family bond. Since 7th grade I've played with the same group of girls, and those girls are my family, and with that I will protect them the way I know they will protect me. A big saying in this town is ¨Family is Everything,¨ and sports are great examples of this.
Corbin volleyball has been undefeated for the past six years in district and region. I think we have been on this winning streak because all of us girls are very close with one another, even though we have had our ups and down through the season, we have overcome and become closer. In volleyball there is a lot of communication that goes on, on and off the floor. Without communication, the ball could drop in between two girls and we lose a point. In practice, we work together and practice bonding exercises to let everyone know we all trust each other. Working on a team with only girls can be difficult sometimes, but our coaches make sure we all are safe and absolutely no drama is happening.
Coaching is very important when it comes to sports. Without great coaching, a team is nothing. Vanessa Ross, Corbin’s volleyball coach, is a great example. She has built a bond with this year's seniors for the past five years and knows us better than anyone. She is our biggest cheerleader and almost like our second mom. She always says ¨if any of you were on the street, I would take you in.¨ We always come to her with problems either being problems in school or out, I know I can trust her with anything.
Another great example of good coaching would definitely be the football team. Seth Huff, a senior of the football team, says Tom Greer (head coach) is family. Seth says that if there are any problems on or off the field, Greer will make sure, that problem is solved fairly. Greer also supports every Corbin sport, he even let the football team get out of practice earlier than usual so that they could go and support the volleyball team in their district championship. I have also talked to some girls that play basketball, and they all can agree that their coaches truly are family through thick and thin.
To conclude, growing up in such a small town makes the citizens very close with a lot of people. Corbin has been known for their sports for years and it shows. When someone walks into Corbin High School on a Friday morning, the students and staff are always wearing red. This school makes every sport be noticed by everyone. In morning announcements the principal always says what big games are coming up in the week and congratulates any team that has won the previous days. It's always a great day to be a Corbin Redhound.
Emily Marcum
Corbin High School student
