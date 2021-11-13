Often, relationships between your teammates will end up determining the final game outcome. At Corbin, we are strongly disliked by our opponents, because all of our teams have great relationships. Our volleyball team just recently won the district championship where we battled with our biggest opponent, Whitley County. “Keeping our perfect record”, as the Times Tribune once stated.
Have you ever wondered why Corbin volleyball has a six year winning streak? All of the girls on our team have an unbreakable bond and great relationships with one another. Being on a team full of girls can become somewhat difficult. We have had our difficulties, especially towards the end of the season. However, despite all of our trials and situations, we have become even closer. Being on the varsity team for six years, this being my senior year, we have a great group of girls. They all have so much talent and potential.
Continuing, the past couple of years most of our Corbin athletics have been to state and competed fairly well. We all take sports very seriously at our school and we cherish winning. However, with our volleyball team, winning doesn't just come easy for us. We all work individually on ourselves in the post and pre seasons to be as good as we are. In the summer, Coach Vanessa Ross makes the schedule for the two almost three months that we are off from school. The schedule includes waking up at 5:30 a.m. every weekday and going to the field house. We run a timed mile every morning of the week, then after running we would go inside and do weights or Crossfit workouts. After the a.m. practice we are asked to be at the gym normally around 3 p.m. to have regular indoor practice. We never take off days, as we start our season out knowing what we want and that's to go to state at the end of the season. After bonding with the new team in preseason, seeing them every day of the week throughout the summer, twice a day, you are basically forced to like one another.
To wrap up, what it takes to be a successful team and have a good relationship, it's not easy. However, I am beyond thankful to CHS for giving me endless opportunities to meet my wonderful teammates. Being on a team teaches a person so many things, and it helps you learn to cope with people. Ending things on a good note, I give our coach Vanessa Ross a lot of credit for being so confident in us, and pushing us to be the best. I do believe that the 2021 season for me has been one of the closest I’ve ever been with a group of people.
Chloe Adams
Corbin High School student
