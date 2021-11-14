Everyone goes through high school, but does everyone go through high school with an opportunity to make some extra money? I am a part of the Corbin High Schools´ Co-op program. I get to leave school early and go to my job for more hours throughout the week.
This program really helps many kids, such as myself, to pay for any type of bills we have or just have some extra money during our high school years. Before I started the program, I would be extremely rushed to work right after school let out, and it was honestly a struggle, but now I have no worries about getting to work on time, and I get hours that I wouldn't have been able to get when leaving school at normal hours.
This has been one of my better opportunities I've had during high school. Instead of taking a class where I sit down and just talk; I'm out working and making money to provide for myself during high school and have some extra cash.
It's really nice that even on my off-days, I get to go home early from school and get to relax or do whatever I need to do for the day. I could also ask my family if they have a job for me to do, or do things around the house that needs done. I am the type of person that always needs to be doing something, so I get better and more chances to do things when I leave school early.
Overall, my high school experience wouldn't be as good without this amazing opportunity. I am very thankful for the school's Co-op program, and it is a great way for me to enjoy working and school at the same time.
Cory Coots
Corbin High School student
