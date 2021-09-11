By Tonya Ridener Wood
Written 9/11/01 when I was 15 years old.
Today, America saw evil,
that’s what our president said.
As our nation saw its victims,
both injured and dead.
A September to Remember,
it's what it'll always be,
what happened to our country,
from sea to shining sea.
Unspoken pain and anger,
shared among us all.
On that quiet Tuesday morning,
our homeland took a fall.
But strong we stood together.
To keep our spirits high.
To avenge our friends and family,
They didn't have to die.
So keep your eyes towards heaven,
Remember in God we trust.
Start a new tomorrow,
In the settle of the dust.
