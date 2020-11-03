Dear hometown church community,
What a journey we've had together. Some of my fondest memories from childhood include the church--playing sardines at lock-ins; hours of deep, challenging conversation; and countless amateur theatrical and musical performances that received applause entirely disproportionate to their quality. When I think of the church of my childhood, I think of a place of warmth, of belonging, and of peace.
I know that I've disappointed many of you by becoming more "of-the-world"--in meeting people of diverse perspectives and not deigning to assert that all aspects of the limited worldview with which I was raised represent the only possible truth.
The truth is, you've also disappointed me--I value you and our history together, and though I respect our differences, I am discouraged that the vast majority of the church family continues to support the candidacy of Donald Trump. This fact seems to fly in the face of much of what I learned as a member of this community. I'm writing to let you know that I haven't forgotten the lessons you taught me and to remind you to hold yourself to those same principles.
You taught me to be kind. That's why I will not stand for bullying in any form. When I saw Donald Trump mock a disabled reporter, I was ashamed. When I see him use his platform to demean his political opponents or insult his critics, I am embarrassed. When I hear stories about him mocking fallen soldiers or looking down on people who have been provided with fewer resources than he was given, I am disgusted.
You taught me to be humble. That's why I cannot support a leader who uses every public moment as an opportunity for self-aggrandizing words. Jesus never said, "Your favorite savior--ME!". If Christ is the role model for humility, then Trump is the epitome of pompousness. When I see some of you celebrate the president's shameless bluster, I question whether I misunderstood your countless lessons on this core value.
You taught me to be "pro-life." That's why I must support candidates who believe in creating complex support systems for our country's most marginalized people. It's why I must recognize the basic facts that overturning Roe v. Wade, for example, will not result in the elimination of abortion, but rather in making the procedure less safe and less equitable. I must support the ability of women to make informed decisions about their health without threats to their wellbeing; I must acknowledge that being pro-life doesn't begin or end the issue of abortion. I must vote for a more robust healthcare system that guarantees care to human beings as a basic right and recognize that no person who claims to care deeply about their fellow citizens would dream of making such a public need the work of private corporations. No person who claims to believe in the sanctity of life would consider taking away health insurance from millions of people in the middle of a global pandemic to score political points.
You taught me to stand up for myself and for others. So I will continue to push even when I know you don't want to hear it. The reality is that these aren't normal times; this isn't "politics" as usual. At some point, we have to drop the charade and face the reality: Donald Trump's America does not align with the values that you claim to hold dear. And if Trump's America does align with your values--if you do believe there are "very nice people on both sides" of white supremacy or that women are subject to harassment because, in Trump's words, "When you're a star, they let you do it," well, then, I suppose I put my trust as a child and young adult in the wrong people.
I'm not writing to tell you all the reasons why the Democratic Party is perfect or why you should never vote for Republicans. I'm not saying that Joe Biden is going to magically make your life better or even that you MUST vote for him. I'm certainly not saying you must agree with every point I've made here.
I'm saying that supporting Donald Trump in this election is an egregious affront to the moral code that you, as a Christian, claim to possess.
You taught me to beware of wolves in sheep's clothing. I'm asking you to protect us all from a wolf who never bothered with a deceptive costume--a man who relies on your cruelest tendencies and exploits your most vulnerable weaknesses for personal gain. If, as the proverb says, "Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall," then a man so full of vanity that he cannot display genuine empathy for others or remorse when he falls short must not occupy one of the most powerful and influential leadership positions in the world.
If you care about leading by example, or living the values of Christ, or creating a world where kindness and decency rule over fear and hatred, you must reject Donald Trump and those who enable his destructive and divisive demeanor.
I hope the church community will be a place where the children of our town find love, compassion, and a model of selfless leadership. How can it, though, if the members of the church stay silent in a moment such as this?
I ardently hope that you will answer the call.
Adam Shilt
Lily native
Current Ann Arbor, Michigan resident
