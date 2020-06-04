I just wanted to say how proud I am of our little town. We came together to support our local businesses during the COVID-19 crisis (still are) and we came together in spite of our reputation to honor the memory of George Floyd and to denounce police brutality of our fellow Americans. Being raised here, my parents never taught me to hate or to think that anyone was any better or less than myself. My mother would always say: "They put their pants on the same was as you, one leg at a time." My ex-husband was a racist and tried to instill that in our children but I taught them that God made everyone and we were all his children. I recall an incident when we were at a park in Cincinnati. I saw my son talking to a black child. I was nervous but I just observed the situation. In a few minutes my son ran up and said: "He is my friend!" I was proud that acceptance won out. There has been too much pain in the world, please realize that we are in this together. Take the time to think what kind of world we would have if everyone loved and cared for each other instead of thinking that one is better or deserves more than someone else.
Tammy Woods
Corbin
Commented
